OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says there’s new kids on the block!

The OKC Zoo recently welcomed a number of flamingo chicks into its feathered family.

When flamingos are born, they are a white-grey color with no feathers.

As they start to get older, their feathers start to come in, but black instead of pink.

As they continue to grow, these chicks will get their chance to “flamingle” with the rest of the zoo’s flamboyance and learn how to be flamingos.

Officials say caretakers are caring for the flamingo chicks around the clock behind the scenes.

The OKC Zoo is home to American and Chilean flamingos. You can feed the flock from 9:30-10 a.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. each day for $5 a person.

Learn more and buy your tickets on the OKC Zoo website.