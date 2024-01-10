OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says you might see someone new prowling the Cat Forest the next time you visit!

Nisha (nee-sha), an 8-year-old female caracal, came to the OKC Zoo from The Living Desert Zoo in California.

Nisha the caracal. Image courtesy OKC Zoo. Nisha the caracal. Image courtesy OKC Zoo. Nisha the caracal. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

OKC Zoo experts say caracals are easily identified by their tan color and noticeable black ear tufts, which help them focus the sounds of their prey.

Caracals are the heaviest of the small cats and are very agile hunters. They can leap up to 10 feet in the air and will eat any prey they can catch!

These cats are found in dry areas of Africa and the Middle East.

Plan your visit and buy tickets to see Nisha on the OKC Zoo website.