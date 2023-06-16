OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed a new member to its family.

According to the OKC Zoo, Solstice, a 14-year-old endangered female giraffe, has been added as part of a breeding recommendation for the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP).

14-year-old Solstice. Image courtesy OKC Zoo. 14-year-old Solstice. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

The Zoo says Solstice’s name is significant to her birthday, which is December 21, 2008, the day that marked the Winter Solstice of that year.

She came from the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was welcomed with open arms to be matched with Demetri, a 6-year-old male giraffe, as part of the breeding program.

“It’s always an exciting event to welcome a new member to our giraffe family,” said the OKC Zoo’s Curator of Primates and Ungulates, Tracey Dolphin. “Through our participation in the giraffe SSP program, we are contributing to the conservation of this endangered species and its population. We are hopeful Solstice and Demetri will welcome their own calves in the future and guests will have an opportunity to connect with this next generation of giraffes.”

Officials say Solstice is settling in just fine with her new home and herd mates.

In May, the giraffe herd was moved to a newly constructed enclosure as part of the Zoo’s latest expansion. The new enclosure is equipped with special flooring for hoof health, a separate stall just for medical procedures and indoor viewing and feeding opportunities for Zoo guests.

Currently, the giraffes are off public view as they get used to their new home, but the Zoo says they will release updates on how they’re doing.

Another recommendation was made by the AZA’s giraffe SSP to relocate OKC Zoo’s 2-year-old male calf, Kioni, to another AZA-accredited zoo as part of the program.

According to the Zoo, Wednesday, June 21, is World Giraffe Day at the Zoo. The community is invited to celebrate and raise awareness for the conservation of wild giraffe populations and habitat. The Zoo will streaming two Facebook live events on the longest day of the year for the world’s tallest animal.

Officials say the wild giraffe population has dropped 30% since the 1980s and it’s guessed that less than 100,000 are living in Africa. The Zoo says giraffes are frequently poached or caught in traps set for other animals.

In 2022, the Zoo used money from the Round Up for Conservation Fund to support the Giraffe Conservation Foundation’s efforts in Africa, helping two African veterinarians receive wildlife management training and grants to African students conducting conservation-related research.

OKC Zoo says it also supports giraffe conservation by being a partner organization for AZA’s Giraffe SAFE: Saving Animals from Extinction program.

For more information, visit okczoo.org.