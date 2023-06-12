OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is welcoming a new member to its fishing cat family.

Marley, an 8-year-old female fishing cat, came to the OKC Zoo on a relocation recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

This new addition comes four months after the fishing cat family’s patriarch, 14-year-old Chet, was humanely euthanized.

Now, Marley joins males Boon and Puddles and female Katara at their home in the Cat Forest.

The fishing cat is a medium-sized wild cat of South and Southeast Asia. Since 2016, it is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to destruction of its native wetlands, severely declining the species population over the last decade.

The OKC Zoo is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Learn more about the zoo and purchase tickets on the OKC Zoo website.