OKC Zoo welcomes two cownose stingray pups to Stingray Bay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than one week, the Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed two cownose stingray pups to Stingray Bay!

Both males, the first pup, named Slate, was born on June 2, and the second pup was born on June 8.

Upon birth, stingray pups look like mini versions of their parents.

Juvenile stingrays are born with the ability to feed themselves and enjoy the same diet as their parents.

Zoo staff say the two pups are already enjoying shrimp and other seafood.

At this time, they are viewable to zoo guests at Stingray Bay from their ‘Pup Pool,’ where they’ll learn to swim and navigate their habitat before joining the stingray group, also known as a fever.

