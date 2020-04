OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lions, tigers, bears, and sewing!

Staff members at the OKC Zoo are not only caring for the animals, but also for each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OKC Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital was made into a makeshift sewing space, the zoo posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Team members volunteered their time to sew 350 masks for their coworkers – all while social distancing.