OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Zoo’s baby chimpanzee, Kiazi, has made her public debut.

According to the OKC Zoo, Kito and Nia joined Kiazi to see the outside of their habitat for the first time on Wednesday, May 31. Kiazi is weighing in at 11 pounds as she still needs formula but is beginning to eat solid foods.

Kiazi and Kito, outside habitat Great EscApe, May 31, 2023. Credit: Jennifer D. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

The Zoo says after Nia gave birth to Kiazi in October, she did not display proper maternal instincts, so the decision was made to place Kiazi with her surrogate mother, Kito. Kito has shown she could be a surrogate mother in the past and even helped raise Kiazi’s father, Ruben.

OKC Zoo’s primate care team is continuing to introduce Kiazi to the rest of the troop behind the scenes, which means Kiazi will get to spend more time outdoors with Kito and Nia. This gives guests the opportunity to see Kiazi outside playing in her habitat.

“We are excited to watch Kiazi become a rooted member of not only the chimpanzee troop but our OKC Zoo family!” said the Zoo.

For more information, visit okczoo.org.