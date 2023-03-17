OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Oklahoma Trails exhibit is a national hit!

The Oklahoma Trails landed at #6 on the USA Today 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards 10Best list for zoo exhibits.

Both the Trails and the OKC Zoo itself were nominated in February for Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit.

Although the zoo did not make the final 10, zoo officials say they couldn’t be prouder of the Oklahoma Trails’ impact.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us earn this incredible distinction!” said the zoo.

Opened in 2007, the 8-acre exhibit is home to animals and habitats of the 11 distinct ‘life zones’ of the Sooner State, like the Ozark Highlands, Black Mesa and the Cypress Swamps of the southeast.