OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are back for the holiday season.

Their seasonal celebration presented by OG&E kicks off on Saturday with a variety of light displays showcasing more than 50 light sculptures of wildlife, aquatic animals, prehistoric creatures and more. All displays are viewable on a driving tour through the OKC Zoo.

Safari Lights is offering new activities as well as returning some fan favorites like dinner with Santa.

Drive through tours are nightly from 5:30 -11 p.m. with the last entry at 10 p.m.

Online reservations are required. To get tickets, visit here!