OKCDC: Jail inmate dies after experiencing chest pains

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials say an inmate died Friday after experiencing chest pains.

A 47-year-old inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The inmate told jail officials that he was experiencing chest pains on Friday evening, according to a Detention Center news release.

“While staff was en route to the cell, central control notified the responding officer that the cellmate of the detainee had reported loss of response by the detainee,” the news release states.

A Detention Center officer and medical staff performed lifesaving measures on the inmate, who was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, the news release states.

A medical examiner will perform “all required post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death,” according to the news release.

“Detention center investigative staff are meeting with the medical examiner and then will return to the detention center to complete the mandatory investigation of the scene,” the news release states.