OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a deadly drowning call involving two 18-month-olds on Thursday.

First responders on the scene of children possibly drowning. Image KFOR.

According to OKCFD, a call was made to 911 from an Oklahoma City home about a twin brother and sister found in a swimming pool around 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, a parent had already removed both from the pool and begun CPR.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, the children were pronounced deceased around 1 p.m. Thursday.

No other information is available at this time.