OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it’s added two new canine search and rescue teams to its team.

Lt. Jarod Freeman with his canine, Atlas, and Sgt. Jessica White with her canine, Alder, have joined the OKCFD team – which now has seven search and rescue canines.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“We are thrilled to have these highly skilled K9 teams as part of our emergency response arsenal, and are confident they will make a significant impact on saving lives,” said OKCFD in a Facebook post.