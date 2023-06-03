UPDATE @ 10:34 a.m. – OKCFD is turning the facility back over to the property owner and releasing all crews at this time.

UPDATE @ 10:11 a.m. – Police officials say some fire crews are being released from the scene.

UPDATE @ 9:43 a.m. – OKCFD confirms the boiler has been shut down and say it will take time to bleed off the system.

Original Story

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed it is on the scene of a multi-alarm fire at OU Medical Center concerning a broken steam pipe.

OU Medical Center, Image courtesy KFOR

Fire officials are currently evacuating the first and second floors of the affected building. Firefighters say the broken steam pipe is in the basement but can’t access the area due to the extreme amount of steam. The plan according to authorities is to shut down the steam plant.

OU Medical Center, Image courtesy KFOR

Sprinklers on the second floor have been activated, critical care patients are sheltering in place according to firefighters.

One person has been treated on the scene, but no word on the condition.

KFOR has a team on the scene and we will have your latest developments as they occur.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.