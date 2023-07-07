OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is offering some tips to help avoid flood-related incidents following Friday’s rainfall.

According to OKCFD, flooding is the most common of all natural disasters and can happen anywhere and at anytime. It can have devastating results to life and property. Be aware of flood indicators such as quickly rising water and flooded highways, bridges, and low-lying areas.

OKCFD says to take the following precautions during a flood warning:

Evacuate to an area of higher ground immediately if advised to do so.

Stay away from flooded areas, even if the water seems to be receding.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through moving water.

Turn around, don’t drown. If driving, turn around and go another way. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of water.

For more information, visit OKCFD’s Facebook page.