OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are cleaning out your garage or cupboards this spring, the Oklahoma City Fire Department hopes that you don’t just toss those aluminum cans in the garbage.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has an ongoing program called ‘Aluminum Cans for Burned Children.’

The public is invited to drop off aluminum cans at all Oklahoma City Fire Stations.

The cans are then redeemed for money, which is given to families with children who have been adversely affected by fire.

Organizers say the funds are often the first step for families to get back on their feet.