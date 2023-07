OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department confirm a house fire has been extinguished after a fire began near a power-strip that was running an air conditioning unit.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department

According to fire officials, the incident was near Southeast 59th and Eastern this afternoon. Fire crews say the flames were contained to the room of origin and one patient for smoke inhalation.

Nothing further information has been released.