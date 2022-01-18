OKCFD helps man after PWC overturns on Lake Overholser

OKCFD retrieve waverunner that ovterurned

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department (OKCFD) Dive Team was dispatched to a water-rescue at Lake Overholser Tuesday morning after a man’s personal watercraft (PWC) overturned.

The team was called out just before noon Tuesday after the man’s PWC suddenly flipped over and threw him into the lake.

He swam approximately 100 yards to the shore where one bystander, along with fire crews, helped him to dry land. 

Courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department

The dive team also helped retrieve the PWC out of the water.

The man was treated on scene by the fire department before EMSA transported him to a local hospital for further treatment.

