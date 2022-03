OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a home under renovation on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities were called to the home off Independence Ave. and NW 10th St. Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Alyssa Loveless

Dawson Pepin/KFOR

Dawson Pepin/KFOR

Officials say the house was vacant and under renovation when the blaze started.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.