OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire near NW 122nd Street and N May Avenue on Friday.

House fire near NW 122nd Street and N May Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to OKCFD, the fire was caused by a heater in the attic of the home. The flames then started to spread to the garage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.