OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews battled a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a home near SW 44th and McKinley caught fire around 6 a.m.

“We had crews responding to a reported house fire. As our first engine arrived on scene, they did have an actual fire on the front side of this house behind me,” said Battalion Chief Brian Suki with OKCFD.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the house safely and no injuries have been reported.

“There was nobody inside at the time. We’ve completed two searches and found no victims,” Suki added. “It’s about a 70% loss.”

The cause of this fire is unknown as the investigation continues.