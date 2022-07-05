OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fireworks are to blame for dozens of fires across Oklahoma City on Independence Day, according to fire department officials.

During Monday’s activities, flames erupted at several homes and even displaced five families.

A family of eight is now searching for a new home after the flames left them homeless.

“The home had visible flames and smoke coming from all sides,” said Mo Barnett with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Massive damage to their southeast OKC home in the 5000 block of Keith Drive is estimated to be $140,000 in losses.

A family member told KFOR that three children inside the home were awoken by their mother in time to escape injury.

Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said fireworks were to blame in this particular blaze.

The flames quickly spread to the home next door, which caused extensive exterior damage to the garage and kitchen.

The fire was sparked by exploded fireworks tossed in a trash can.

“Crews were up all night on structure fires due to fireworks,” said Travis Fryfear with OKCFD.

Across town, near Southwest 15th and Westwood, a fire tore through four units at Will Rogers Court, displacing four families.

Crews believe that fire was intentionally set.

“We had an arson team here to investigate,” said Fryfear. “We evacuated as soon as we got all residents out.”

It was a busy Fourth of July for the Oklahoma City Fire Department – crews responded to 145 grass fires, trash fires and burn complaint calls, with 43 of 145 caused by fireworks usage.