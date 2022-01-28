OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has died following a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of N.E. 20th St.

While on the way to the scene, crews learned that one person may still be trapped inside the burning building.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a victim at the front door of the home and another lying in the front yard.

Crews immediately grabbed the man who was at the front door and moved him to the yard. Sadly, they realized he was already dead.

Investigators learned the victim in the yard was a neighbor who rushed into the burning home to save the man. The neighbor regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.