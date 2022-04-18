OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says thankfully no one was inside when a fire broke out in the attic of a home on the city’s northwest side.

Fire crews were called to a home near NE 10th St. and Jordan Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the fire spread the full length of the attic and caused most of it to collapse.

Authorities on the scene tell KFOR they believe the fire may have been started by an electrical issue and the home is expected to be a total loss.

No other information is available at this time.