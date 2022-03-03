OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s southwest side Wednesday evening.

Officials say two people were inside when the fire began.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home, but thankfully one of the occupants smelled smoke and went to the front part of the house to investigate.

Fire was found in the front room and on the front porch.

Thankfully, the two people inside escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The home and contents were valued at $44,500 with an estimated loss of $16,000.