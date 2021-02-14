OKCFD: One or more semis catch fire in injury accident on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it is working an injury accident involving several semis, with one or more caught on fire Sunday.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT – Turner Turnpike near Post Rd. There may be accidents in both directions. Several semis are involved and one or more are on fire. Injuries are being assessed. Use extreme caution approaching this area! 3:14 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ch4H7tqG4g — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 14, 2021

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike at the 139 mile marker is closed at this time due to a multi-vehicle injury collision.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-35.

First responders are at the scene treating the injured and expect the westbound lane to be closed at least several hours. If you must travel, seek an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved.

Officials say 2 people were taken to OU Medical Center for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.