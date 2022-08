OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is holding a firefighting camp for women.

Camp Inferno is open to women who are interested in a career in the fire service. The camp is taking place October 1-2 for women ages 18-40 years-old.

Activities from past Camp Inferno. Image from the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The application period is now open and will close September 1 and only thirty registrants will be accepted. The application fee is $45 which includes a T-shirt and lunch on both days.

For more information and to register, please visit this link.