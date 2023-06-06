OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is reminding the public not to leave children in the car as temperatures begin to rise.

According to OKCFD, firefighters were called to three incidents on Monday where a child was locked inside a car and have responded to 105 similar incident for the year.

As Oklahoma’s temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related injuries and death for those stuck inside the vehicle.

“Make it a habit to check your entire vehicle, especially the back seat, before locking the doors and walking away.” OKCFD said.

According to OKCFD:

On average, 38 children die each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside motor vehicles.

The temperature in your car can rise 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes.

When the outside temperature is 85 degrees Fahrenheit after just 10 minutes the temperature inside a car can climb to 104.

Children overheat four times faster than adults

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov.