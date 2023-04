OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire firefighters confirm they assisted two people to safety near I-44 & North Pennsylvania on today.

According to fire officials, with the rainfall and rising water levels, one adult female and one adult male was trapped in a drainage tunnel and could not escape on their own.

OKCFD rescues two from water. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Firefighters confirm that both victims were assisted to safety and EMSA provided patient care.