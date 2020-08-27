OKCFD respond to early morning fire at gas station

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a gas station on the city’s northeast side early Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene near the 4600 Block of NE 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday to smoke appearing from the attic.

Fire investigators were dispatched to the scene, but as of now the cause of fire is under investigation. 

Thankfully, no injuries reported. 

Estimated damages were $30,000 for contents and $30,000 to property.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter