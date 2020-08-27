OKCFD respond to early morning fire at gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at a gas station on the city’s northeast side early Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene near the 4600 Block of NE 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday to smoke appearing from the attic.

Fire investigators were dispatched to the scene, but as of now the cause of fire is under investigation.

Thankfully, no injuries reported.

Estimated damages were $30,000 for contents and $30,000 to property.

