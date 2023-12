OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms, no injuries after responding to a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City early this morning.

Southwest 40th & Penn, Image KFOR

Fire officials say, someone called saying smoke was visible at Southwest 40th & Penn and when crews arrived a full blown fire alarm was issued.

Authorities on the scene confirmed, everyone was able to make it out safely.

No word on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage at this time.