OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a pallet recycling business in the city’s southeast side.

Fire crews at a nearby station spotted the blaze and called in reinforcements just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say this is a business that recycles old wooden pallets.

Firefighters have S Eastern Ave. closed between SE 25th and SE 29th in order to put out the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.