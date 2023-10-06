UPDATE @ 9:25 P.M.

Shift Commander David Shearer with OKCFD confirms that as of 9:25 p.m. on Friday night, at least 75% of the building was involved in a 2 Alarm Fire.

There was significant fire on both floors of the building that led to a partial collapse

Shearer says there isn’t much concern that the fire could possibly spread as crews continue working on extinguishing the flames.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is currently responding to a structure fire at an abandoned office building near NW 40th Street and N Youngs Boulevard that started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.

NW 40th & N Youngs Blvd. Photos courtesy KFOR.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire, and EMSA is also on scene as a precaution. There are no reported injuries at this time.