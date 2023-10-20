UPDATE @ 8:33 P.M.
District Chief Scott Douglas with OKCFD says the firefighter who was evaluated for injuries is alert and oriented, and their injuries were due to the flames.
UPDATE @ 8:18 P.M.
OKCFD stated in an update that the fire is officially out and was contained to one building.
Two adult victims who were rescued from a window are being transported to the hospital in critical condition, and one firefighter is currently being evaluated for injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a three-alarm apartment fire near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street.
