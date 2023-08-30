Update 8/30, 2:32 p.m.

OKCFD officials say the fire started on the grill in the kitchen of the restaurant.

The main body of the fire is out and crews are checking for any hotspots or extension into the other businesses of the building.

Original Story 8/30, 2:15 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a fire at a popular Automobile Alley brunch spot.

Fire crews were called to Hatch | Early Mood Food near Broadway Ave. and NW 10th St. around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke pouring from a vent on the roof of the building.

No other information is available at this time.