OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at a mobile home park just south of Lake Overholser around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Whitecap Lane mobile home park fire. Photos courtesy KFOR.

OKCFD confirmed that crews on the scene were able to extinguish the fire around 8:30 p.m. No other information was given regarding the cause of the fire or any possible injuries.