OKCFD shuts down medical marijuana lab as OMMA investigates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A medical marijuana lab has been shut down by the Oklahoma City Fire Marshal for not having the proper permits and violating fire code.

“My greatest fear is that kids are going to be consuming contaminated products,” Nathan Tewes told KFOR.

Tewes contacted News 4 with allegations against Nationwide Engineering and Testing, a medical marijuana lab in NE OKC, where he once worked.

“Heavy metals tests are not being performed,” he said.

Tewes said those are crucial tests because soils used to grow the plant can contain metals.



“If you’re consuming heavy metals, it’s detrimental to your brain. I feel that the heavy metals test is probably one of the most important,” he said.

The same day Tewes called KFOR, he brought his concerns to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The OMMA confirmed they are investigating.

On Friday, officials with the OKCFD said they received a call from OMMA about the Nationwide complaint.



“They had issues with some insecure gas tanks, compressed gas tanks, unsecured, some exposed electrical wiring and also some hazardous materials, kind of just sitting out in the open,” Chief Prince Morgan, OKCFD code enforcement said.

On top of that, he said the lab was operating without the proper permits.



“There’s a reason that there are guidelines in place as to how you need to store hazardous materials,” he said. “Those could cause a hazard. Those could cause an explosion.”

For now, operations have been suspended.

Tewes said he’s witnessed similar violations at other labs he’s worked for, which he also reported to the OMMA.



“They are getting on top of this and I can guarantee you that,” he said.