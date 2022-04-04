OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a family of four is safe after a fire started in their kitchen, thanks to working smoke alarms.

According to the report, four people were home when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday and all four people evacuated the home safely.

One of the victims said he put food on the stove and laid down.

Sometime later, he was awakened by his wife telling him the smoke alarms were sounding and the home was filling with smoke.

Thanks to those smoke detectors, the family was able to self-evacuate before the fire department arrived.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported smoke coming from an open garage door.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen.

Investigators say the fire began around the stove then spread to the kitchen cabinets.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it reached the attic space of the home.

No injuries were reported and the total damage estimate is $30,000.

“Smoke alarms save lives. Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries,” said Captain Scott Douglas with the OKCFD. “If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out.”

If you are an Oklahoma City resident in need of a smoke detector, call 405-316-BEEP (2337). The fire department will come to your home and install a smoke alarm in your home free of charge.