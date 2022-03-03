OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a candle is most likely to blame for an early morning house fire on the city’s southwest side.

Officials say the call came in just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers informed responding firefighters that there may still be someone inside the home. Firefighters did force entry to conduct a search and extinguish the fire, but only a dog was in the home and was uninjured.

The owner later arrived and told firefighters that he had left a candle burning in the front room, where the fire was located. The cause of the fire was most likely a result of that action.

No smoke alarms were present in the home. Damages were estimated at $11,000.