OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman escaped a fire in her home through a window after being awoken by neighbors banging on her door.

OKCFD crews were called to the house near SE 44th and Byers, and found flames coming out of the structure when they arrived.

Officials say one person was inside at the time of the fire, but managed to escape after neighbors banged on her door and woke her up.

“She doesn’t have smoke alarms, so there wasn’t an alarm that woke her up. She said what woke her up was neighbors were banging on the door,” said Battalion Chief, Mike Paschal. “The house had smoke in it and she bailed out a window on the side of the house, so that’s how she was able to escape.”

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

If you’re an Oklahoma City resident and need a smoke alarm, call 405-316-BEEP (2337) or fill out the online form to schedule your free installation.