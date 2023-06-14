OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has announced a new exhibition along with its summer programming schedule.

According to OKCMOA, “True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism” is coming to the Museum June 17 through October 22. Along with the exhibition, there will also be summer-long programs for adults and kids to enjoy.

“With lectures, tours, a newly established Book Club, and more, OKCMOA seeks to deepen our community’s connection to this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition,” said Museum educator and Senior Manager of Programs and Partnerships Bryon Chambers.

True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism features work from French artist Auguste Rodin. According to the Museum, Rodin’s art captured both the physicality and psychology of his subjects.

Auguste Rodin, Minotaur or Faun and Nymph. Image courtesy OKCMOA.

The exhibition was originally organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and displays Rodin’s focus on portraiture as well as his exploration of movement and the human body, officials say.

In addition to the new exhibition, OKCMOA is offering the following programs:

For more information regarding the exhibition or summer programs, visit OKCMOA.com.