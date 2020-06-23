OKCMOA’s Samuel Roberts Noble Theater to reopen with enhanced health, safety measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has announced its plan to reopen the Sam Roberts Noble Theater to the public this week.

Beginning on Friday, the Samuel Roberts Noble Theater will reopen to the public with enhanced health and safety measures.

Seating will be limited to less than 25 percent capacity, with seats and rows blocked off between guests to facilitate social distancing. Masks will be required and will be available for purchase at the box office.

“While we’ve been very pleased with the response to our ongoing virtual cinema program— which launched in March during the Museum’s temporary closure—nothing can replace the aesthetic and communal experience of watching movies in a theater,” said President and CEO, Dr. Michael J. Anderson. “We look forward to welcoming the Oklahoma City community back to the Noble Theater, and we are committed to offering the highest quality and safest film viewing experience possible.”

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art, which opened its doors to the public on June 17, has successfully instituted a number of enhanced safety and social distancing measures that will also be implemented in the Noble Theater. Museum and theater staff are wearing masks and having their temperature checked daily, hand sanitizer stations are available, seats and high-touch areas in the theater will be sanitized between uses.

Tickets are now available for purchase online to minimize contact at point-of-sale. For the safety of all guests, moviegoers are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes prior to their screening time.