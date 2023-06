OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspected serial robber.

Robert S. Kerr & Broadway, Image courtesy KFOR

According to authorities, the man is accused of taking purses and other items from women throughout the day in the downtown and Bricktown area. The victims described the suspect as a man riding a skateboard.

Police officials say the victims were brought back to the scene and identified the suspect.

At this time no name has been released at this time.