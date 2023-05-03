OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting overnight that left one person injured.

Authorities say a man showed up at his parents house after being shot in the back. Police say they are trying to figure out exactly what went down early in the morning after the call came out that someone shot at a car burglar near Southwest 89th and Western.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says when officers arrived, nobody was there. According to police, a few minutes later another call came from a few blocks away where a man saying he was shot in the back while walking home.

Police officials say, there are different versions of the story but they are investigating.

The man who was shot was treated at a hospital and will be okay. At this time nobody has been arrested and no further details have been released.



