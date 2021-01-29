OKCPD: 1 person shot on Broadway Extension off-ramp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot on the Broadway Extension off-ramp at Wilshire in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police are at the off-ramp, which has been closed to traffic.

The victim, a male who was not identified, was in the vehicle with a female who was unscathed during the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.

Glass and clothing were in the roadway, south of the intersection. The official said the glass was from the victim’s vehicle.

Police are still working to ascertain how the shooting occurred.

Information on the victim’s condition was not provided, neither was a description of the suspect.

This is a developing situation. We will have more information once it becomes available.