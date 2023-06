OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says 10 people have been arrested during a prostitution operation.

According to OKCPD, officers in their Vice Unit arrested 10 people on Wednesday, May 31 during a prostitution sting operation for “Johns” near SE 36th St. and Eastern Ave.

Clayton D. Haworth. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Brooks D. Shaw. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Eueil L. Herron. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Roy E. Underwood Jr. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Robert A. Blackhorse. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Jeffery N. Dennis. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Felipe B. Pando. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

John A. Hinspeter III. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Robert S. Pope. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

William E. Powell. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say all 10 were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of offering/engaging in lewd acts.