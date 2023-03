OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says 12 people have been arrested during an ongoing prostitution investigation.

The OKCPD says its Vice Unit has been working to reduce prostitution, as prostitution is often linked to illegal sex trafficking.

In February, the unit arrested 12 men during an online operation.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspects were all arrested and booked on complaints of Accessing a Computer with Unlawful Intent (felony) and Engaging in Prostitution (misdemeanor).