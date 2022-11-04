ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a 2019 murder was arrested Nov. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 7, 2019, investigators were called to the Chestnut Hill Apartments, located in the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St., after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Lemuel McCoy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that McCoy was involved in an altercation with Antonio Bates. During that confrontation, Bates allegedly shot McCoy.

However, Bates was unable to be found for over three years – until he was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on November 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.