OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says eight pounds of meth was taken off the streets after a traffic stop near I-35 on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say members of the street narcotics team made a traffic stop in south OKC just off of I-35 May 12.

During that stop, the team recovered around eight pounds of methamphetamine.

“Our Street Narcotics Unit does great work keeping our community safe,” said OKCPD in a Facebook post.

One person was arrested as a result of the stop and was booked on drug trafficking complaints.