OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the suspect(s) in an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death on the city’s northeast side Saturday evening.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. around 9 p.m. Saturday to check the welfare of a person.

Upon arrival, they found 88-year-old Velma Walker deceased from gunfire on the front porch of the home.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.