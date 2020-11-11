OKCPD alerts public to missing, possibly endangered Fayetteville, Ark., girl who could be in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A missing and possibly endangered Fayetteville, Ark., girl could be in the Oklahoma City area, according to Oklahoma City police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared a Morgan Nick Foundation notice about Lexie Clardy, a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Nov. 6.

Clardy was last seen running down College Avenue, crossing over to the Dickson Street area, which is a downtown area located near the University of Arkansas.

She is described as white, 5’3″ tall, 115 pounds and as having blond hair with brown eyes.

Please call 9-1-1 immediately if you see her.

Lexie Clardy

